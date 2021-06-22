Disney's 50th anniversary: An outline of events just announced

article

Walt Disney World shared tons of new details on Tuesday about the theme park resort's upcoming 50th anniversary.

‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration' will begin on October 1st, 2021. Disney opened to the public that day in 1971. The celebration will honor the legacy of the parks with all new experiences that will be spread across 18 months.

Each park will have new things to enjoy. The newest entertainment announced is outlined below.

MAGIC KINGDOM

The centerpiece of the magical celebration: Cinderella's Castle at Magic Kingdom. Walt Disney World announced on Tuesday that there will be a new nighttime spectacular called ‘Disney Enchantment.’ It will debut on October 1st to kick off the 50th anniversary. It will feature music, enhanced lighting, fireworks, and project effects that will extend from Cinderella Castle down Main Street U.S.A.

A new nighttime spectacular, "Disney Enchantment," will debut Oct. 1, 2021, at Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Then, traveling through Magic Kingdom several times a day will be Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, the hosts of the ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration.' They will be wearing their new ‘EARidescent’ fashions for the 50th anniversary. Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, and Chip ‘n’ Dale will also be out and about their own celebratory gear. This will be part of the new ‘Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade.'

Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will host "The World's Most Magical Celebration" honoring the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Those eight characters will reportedly be featured in special golden sculptures at Magic Kingdom too. There will be 50 characters total in a series of sculptures across all four theme parks.

In this artist rendering Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are featured as special golden character sculptures in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

EPCOT

Then, at Epcot, the new ‘Harmonious’ nighttime show will also debut on October 1st.

"This new show will bring the globe together at World Showcase Lagoon in a celebration of Disney music that inspires people worldwide," Walt Disney World said. The show will "invite you to travel the globe through new interpretations of classic Disney songs as you’ve never heard them before, reimagined in more than a dozen languages by a diverse group of 240 artists."

Harmonious will feature pyrotechnics, choreographed moving fountains, lighting, media, and stories and songs from around the world.

"Harmonious" will debut Oct. 1, 2021, at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure will also open during ‘The World’s Most Magical Celebration' this fall.

ANIMAL KINGDOM

Finally, Walt Disney World said that there will be new daytime entertainment at Animal Kingdom.

"Disney KiteTails" coming to Animal Kingdom (Disney)

For example, several times a day, there will be ‘Disney KiteTails’ at Discovery River Amphitheater. Performers will fly windcatchers and kites and then over the water, kites up to 30-feet-long will depict Disney's animal friends, like Simba and Baloo, as Disney songs play. This also begins on October 1st.

