The Dixie Chicks founding member Laura Lynch dies

Laura Lynch, a founding member of the group formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, has died.

The country band, now called The Chicks, confirmed Lynch’s death on Instagram. The Texas Department of Public Safety told FOX News Digital and TMZ that Lynch dies in a head-on crash in West Texas.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks. We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together," The Chicks said on Instagram.

"Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West."

Investigators reportedly said Lynch was driving east on a two-lane Texas highway when a car traveling west tried to pass another vehicle in front of it. Reports say Lynch, who was in her mid-60s, was killed instantly.

Lynch was one of four women who started The Dixie Chicks in 1989, according to CMT. Lynch left the band in 1995 and was replaced by Natalie Maines.

"Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time," The Chicks said.