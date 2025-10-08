DNA links suspect to 2023 Phoenix sexual assault: PD

The Brief Mohammad Bishawi, 33, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a business near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in May 2023. Police say DNA from an attempted sexual assault in Gilbert linked Bishawi to the Phoenix sexual assault. He was booked on a $500,000 cash bond.



Police say DNA evidence helped them arrest a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Phoenix over two years ago.

Timeline:

In May 2023, Phoenix Police say a woman reported that she was assaulted at a business near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. During the incident, the victim claimed the suspect was hiding behind a door and took her by surprise when she walked inside.

Investigators say physical evidence at the scene was entered into a database and the victim provided a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

In December 2024, police in Gilbert investigated an incident where a woman reported that her rideshare driver tried to sexually assault her. Investigators say they were able to identify the suspect and obtained a search warrant to collect his DNA. The DNA matched the suspect from the Phoenix sexual assault in 2023.

What they're saying:

"Following this development, Phoenix detectives presented a photographic lineup to the survivor from the 2023 case, who positively identified the suspect, Mohammad Bishawi, as the individual responsible for the assault," police said.

On Oct. 6, Bishawi, 33, was arrested and booked into jail on a $500,000 cash bond.

Mohammad Bishawi (MCSO)

What's next:

Police say the Gilbert attempted sexual assault remains under investigation.

Map of where the alleged Phoenix sexual assault happened