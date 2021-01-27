'DO NOT OPEN!' ADOT warns of driver license text message scam

article

The Arizona Department of Transportation is warning about a new scam after many Arizonans received a text message saying that their driver license needs to be updated.

ADOT says the text message does not come from them and "is a phony attempt to get people to hand over their personal identifying information."

"Do not open this text or any web address associated with it," ADOT warns.

The only ADOT website people should use is azmvdnow.gov or servicearizona.com.

ADOT says it is working with the Arizona Department of Administration and local law enforcement regarding the scam.

