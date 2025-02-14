Expand / Collapse search
Dobson High School football coach arrested

By
Updated  February 14, 2025 9:24am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Mesa football coach arrested by Surprise PD

Richard Godsil, the head football coach of Dobson High School in Mesa, was arrested on Thursday by Surprise Police.

The Brief

    • Richard Godsil, the head football coach of Dobson High School, was arrested by Surprise Police.
    • Police did not release details on the reason for Godsil's arrest.
    • Godsil was hired by the Mesa Public Schools in 2019.

MESA, Ariz. - The head football coach of Dobson High School in Mesa was arrested on Thursday by Surprise Police.

What we know:

Richard Godsil was arrested on the school's campus on Feb. 13, the Surprise Police Department said. He is accused of furnishing harmful items to minors and aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation.

Godsil was booked into jail on a $100,000 bond.

What we don't know:

Details on the events leading to Godsil's arrest were not released by police.

What they're saying:

Godsil was hired by Mesa Public Schools in 2019. According to a letter sent to parents, Godsil's arrest did not involve Mesa students.

"Mr. Godsil was immediately placed on administrative leave and the district is, and will continue to, fully cooperate with the Surprise Police Department in their investigation," Dobson High School Principal Gabbi Buckley wrote in the letter.

Map of Dobson High School

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from the Surprise Police Department and a letter sent to parents from Gabbi Buckley, the principal of Dobson High School.

