Dobson High School football coach arrested

The head football coach of Dobson High School in Mesa was arrested on Thursday by Surprise Police.

What we know:

Richard Godsil was arrested on the school's campus on Feb. 13, the Surprise Police Department said. He is accused of furnishing harmful items to minors and aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation.

Godsil was booked into jail on a $100,000 bond.

What we don't know:

Details on the events leading to Godsil's arrest were not released by police.

What they're saying:

Godsil was hired by Mesa Public Schools in 2019. According to a letter sent to parents, Godsil's arrest did not involve Mesa students.

"Mr. Godsil was immediately placed on administrative leave and the district is, and will continue to, fully cooperate with the Surprise Police Department in their investigation," Dobson High School Principal Gabbi Buckley wrote in the letter.

