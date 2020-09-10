Dog stuck in a jam after trying to escape under fence in Louisiana

article

A Louisiana dog needed the help of firefighters after getting stuck under a fence while trying to escape a backyard late last month.

The amateur escape artist didn’t appear to realize that it was too big to squeeze through the small hole dug underneath the fence in the St. George community, located outside of Baton Rouge.

It was unclear how long the dog was trapped under the fence before St. George firefighters arrived to help the pooch out of its predicament.

The department detailed the rescue and posted pictures on Saturday.

“Firefighters were able to free the dog quickly and safely by removing the fence and keeping the scared dog calm,” the department said. “The dog was happily reunited with its family and neighborhood friends.”

Advertisement

Aside from a little dirt matting its fur, the dog appeared unharmed.

Read updates at FOXNews.com.