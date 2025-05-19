Domestic violence suspect shot, killed by SWAT team in Lake Havasu City

The Brief A man wanted on domestic violence-related charges was shot and killed by officers on May 18 in Lake Havasu City. The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Case Chrouser of Topock. No officers were hurt in the shooting.



Authorities say a man wanted on several felony charges was shot and killed after firing at SWAT team members on Sunday in Lake Havasu City.

What we know:

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded on May 18 to a Lake Havasu City home to follow up on a domestic violence incident that happened the night before in Topock.

The suspect in the alleged domestic violence incident, 38-year-old Case Chrouser, was believed to be at the Lake Havasu City home. MCSO says he was wanted on several felony charges, including aggravated assault, firearm theft and being a prohibited possessor.

After confirming that Chrouser was at the home, MCSO SWAT teams and the Lake Havasu City Police Department began negotiating with Chrouser.

"Negotiations were attempted with no response from inside the residence," MCSO said. "Chrouser was seen looking out the window of the residence several times. After failed negotiation attempts, gas was deployed into the residence in an attempt to get Chrouser to come outside without incident."

Several hours later, an MCSO SWAT team entered the home. Chrouser was believed to be barricaded inside a bathroom.

"Additional commands were given as well as additional gas deployed, still with no response," MCSO said. "SWAT was able to place a camera into the bathroom, at which time Chrouser was observed inside pointing a handgun towards the door."

The sheriff's office says Chrouser opened the door and began firing at the SWAT team.

"Three SWAT members with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office returned fire, striking Chrouser," MCSO said.

Chrouser was pronounced dead at the scene.

No members of law enforcement were hurt.

Dig deeper:

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation by the Kingman Police Department.

What you can do:

Anyone with questions on the incident can email Kingman Police Chief Joel Freed at freed@cityofkingman.gov.

Map of where the shooting happened