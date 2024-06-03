Donald Trump returning to Arizona to speak at town hall

article

A week after he was found guilty on all counts in his hush money trial, former President Donald Trump will visit the Valley to participate in a town hall.

Trump will be appearing at the "Chase the Vote" event on June 6 at Dream City Church in north Phoenix.

"President Trump will be taking questions directly from AZ voters in the heart of Maricopa County, one of the most critical in the entire country," Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, wrote on X.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Doors open at 10 a.m. You can register for tickets by clicking here.

Map of Dream City Church