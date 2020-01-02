Donnie Wahlberg leaves IHOP waitress $2,020 as part of tip challenge

“New Kids on the Block” star Donnie Wahlberg made one server’s year with a $2,020 tip at an Illinois IHOP.

Jenny McCarthy, Wahlberg’s wife, shared a photo of the receipt with the hefty tip.

“.@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is. #ihop #2020tipchallenge,” the tweet said.

Wahlberg wrote “Thanks Bethany” and “Happy New Year, 2020 Tip Challenge” with a smiley face on the receipt.

The challenge for the new year is to tip a server with any amount that symbolizes 2020.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.