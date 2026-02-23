Kara Braxton: Former Phoenix Mercury player dies at 43

article

Kara Braxton, a former player for the Phoenix Mercury, died at the age of 43, the WNBA announced on Feb. 23.

What they're saying:

"It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of 2x WNBA Champion Kara Braxton," the league wrote on X. "A 10-season veteran, Kara played with the Detroit Shock, Tulsa Shock, Phoenix Mercury, and New York Liberty. Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and former teammates at this time."

Braxton was picked seventh overall in the 2005 WNBA draft by the Detroit Shock. She played for the Mercury in 2010 -2011.

What we don't know:

Braxton's cause of death was not released.