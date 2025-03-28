'Doomsday' murder trial: Lori Vallow Daybell to start defense, accused of plotting previous husband's death

article

The Brief We are just a few days away from the start of Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona murder trial, and what could be unprecedented circumstances in this long saga. Vallow Daybell is representing herself against the state of Arizona. She is accused of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.



For the loved ones of Charles Vallow, it’s finally time to get justice. It’s been nearly six years since he was left to die by his then-wife, Lori Vallow.

His unexpected death in Chandler led to a series of murderous events in Idaho.

The backstory:

Body camera video of Charles Vallow and Gilbert Police officers in January 2019

"She needs help. She needs some serious help."

This was Charles Vallow’s cry for help back in January 2019. He was pleading with Gilbert Police officers to have his wife, Lori Vallow, committed for a mental health evaluation.

"I’ve tried to support her as much as I could, but it’s gotten really, really bad lately. She’s had a break. She says I’m Nick Schneider. I’ve taken over Charles’ body," he said.

Not long after, Charles found Taylor Larson, a family law attorney, who helped him file for divorce.

Charles told police and his lawyer that his wife claimed to be a "translated being," "a goddess who could not taste death," and "the leader of the chosen 144,000 preparing for the end of the world."

Larson remembers the most ominous statement.

"But he did say, ‘If something happens to me, it’s Lori and her brother Alex that did it,’" Larson said.

On July 11, 2019, Alex Cox, Lori's brother, told Chandler Police he shot Charles in self-defense after a fight in Lori’s home.

More devastation followed as Lori moved her kids, JJ and Tylee, to Idaho that fall, living closer to her boyfriend, fictional doomsday author Chad Daybell. Like Charles, the couple identified the children as "dark spirits" before murdering them.

Authorities found their remains on the Daybell property in June 2020.

Now husband and wife, both Lori and Chad have been convicted for killing JJ and Tylee and in the murder of Chad’s first wife, Tammy.

Big picture view:

It’s Charles’ turn for justice and his sister, Kay Woodcock, is not surprised the so-called "Doomsday Mom" is representing herself as her own attorney.

"No telling what's going to happen with her. There's going to definitely be a circus there, just as probably as much as a judge will allow. She's going to definitely make it into a circus, no doubt," Woodcock said.

"She believes she’s a goddess, and she’s the smartest woman on earth, so it doesn’t surprise me that she wants to represent herself, but I don’t think that it’s a smart thing that i would do if i were in her shoes," attorney Taylor Larson said.

It's the first of two trials for Vallow Daybell. The second is another murder conspiracy charge as she’s accused of plotting a shooting at her ex-nephew-in-law’s Gilbert home.

Brandon Boudreaux came out unscathed, but investigators say he too was deemed a "dark spirit."

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

FOX 10 Investigator Justin Lum asked Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell what the trial means to her office when it comes to getting justice for Charles and Brandon.

"These are individual victims who deserve justice just as any victim does," replied Mitchell. "She is innocent until proven guilty in the court of law. This office has put a ton of resources into this case."

Mitchell says her team has been waiting to prosecute Vallow Daybell for a long time.

"We’re looking forward to our day in court as well," she said.

Woodcock testified in Lori and Chad’s Idaho trials, and will do so again here in the final chapter.

"But maybe it's time I'll be able to get on to the next chapter of my life," Woodcock said.

What's next:

Jury selection begins on Monday, March 31.

The goal is to have 12 jurors seated by the end of the week and have opening statements on April 7.