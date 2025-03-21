Lori Vallow Daybell: 'Doomsday Mom' asks court to dismiss murder cases

The Brief Lori Vallow Daybell has asked a judge to dismiss her murder conspiracy cases in Arizona. The so-called ‘Doomsday Mom’ is accused of conspiring to kill Charles Vallow and Brandon Boudreaux in 2019. Vallow Daybell is accusing prosecutors of illegally obtaining text messages between her and her appeals attorney in Idaho.



Lori Vallow Daybell, a woman who is accused in Arizona of conspiring to murder her then-husband and conspiring to kill her niece's ex-husband, is asking the court to dismiss both of the cases.

Vallow Daybell alleges illegal deeds in filing

What we know:

Vallow Daybell, also known as the so-called ‘Doomsday Mom,’ has asked a judge to dismiss the two murder cases. She is representing herself in these Arizona cases.

In court documents, Vallow Daybell accused state prosecutors of illegally obtaining text messages between her and her appeals attorney in Idaho. In addition, Vallow Daybell is accusing staff members at the Maricopa County Jail of illegally opening her mail without her present.

What Vallow Daybell Wrote:

"The State of Idaho upholds State and Federal laws protecting ‘attorney/client privileges’ as well as ‘confidentiality and communications.’ This includes text messages between the Defendant and her Appeals attorney in Idaho and such violation constitutes a breach of duty by both [the Maricopa County Attorney's Office] and [the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office]," Vallow Daybell wrote.

Vallow Daybell accused of killing Charles Vallow

The backstory:

In Arizona, Vallow Daybell is accused of planning the death of her then-husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019. It was allegedly motivated by Vallow Daybell's religious beliefs, and a $1 million life insurance policy that Charles owned.

Charles was shot by Vallow Daybell's late brother, Alex Cox. Cox had said he shot Charles after a fight involving a baseball bat.

Vallow Daybell is also accused of attempted murder in connection with her ex-nephew-in-law, Brandon Boudreaux. The shootings of Charles and Brandon happened within months of each other.

Dig deeper:

In Idaho, Vallow Daybell was found guilty of killing Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow. She was also found guilty of her role in the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell's first wife. Vallow Daybell was sentenced to life in prison in Idaho.

What's next:

Vallow Daybell's murder conspiracy trial is scheduled to begin on March 31. A firm trial date for the Brandon Boudreaux case has not been set.