Downtown Phoenix vigil held for late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Hundreds took to Arizona's State Capitol building the night of Monday, Sept. 21, in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, who passed away on Sept. 18 from health complications.

The crowd started forming around 6 p.m.

Those in attendance, men, women and children, held candles in remembrance, gave speeches and reflected on the legacy of the iconic figure they say Ginsburg was.

Signs were held that read, "Thank you, RBG," and "Rest in Peace."

A woman at the vigil said Gingsburg not only worked to progress women's rights, but human rights, too.

Those honoring her legacy continued to trickle past 7 p.m.