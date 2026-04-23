Downtown Phoenix's Jobot Coffee flooded after recent remodel

The Brief Jobot Coffee and Bar in downtown Phoenix is dealing with severe water damage after the owner was told an upstairs apartment's water heater burst. The flooding comes shortly after the business completed a month-and-a-half remodel and narrowly survived a financially difficult year. Crews are actively assessing the damage, and it is currently unknown exactly when the coffee shop will be able to fully reopen.



A popular downtown Phoenix coffee shop is dealing with water damage after a flood from the apartments above it near 3rd and Roosevelt streets.

Jobot Coffee and Bar owner John Sagasta tells us it’s been an effort just to keep his doors open, and after a three-week remodel, this was the last thing he needed.

It was an unwelcome sight.

"It looked like it was raining in here," said Sagasta.

Water poured out of the ceiling and into his Roosevelt Street shop from the apartments above, where Cynthia was visiting a friend.

"It looked like a waterfall," Cynthia said. "They're saying that a water heater busted."

"Most of the apartments up there have a couple inches of water," Sagasta said.

What they're saying:

Sagasta was told the water came from a water heater on the fourth floor and flooded for a while before the people living there woke up. Which meant the water piled up in his shop.

"We had, you know, maybe an inch and a half, two inches of water all throughout the space when we got in here this morning," he said. "It’s a slap in the face, yeah."

And the bar has had a rough year financially.

"We've been here for almost 17 years, and, you know, so we had a rough year, you know? And so we were really thinking about maybe closing down, and then we had some customers come through, at the last hour, and got us back into the black," Sagasta said.

What's next:

He hopes to partially reopen as soon as possible, but as crews assess the water damage, he’s worried it won’t be soon enough.

"Even just being down, you know, for the day, though, it's rough for, you know, a small business down here right now, you know. Everything's rough right now. You know, everybody, everybody needs all the revenue they can. They can muster up," Sagasta said.

Map of the area