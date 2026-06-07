Turkish men's national soccer team arrives in Mesa for World Cup training

The Brief The Turkish men's national soccer team arrived in Mesa to begin resting and training for the World Cup. Around 100 fans braved the heat to welcome the team with flags and music. Turkey will open World Cup group play on Saturday against Australia before facing the United States on June 25.



The Turkish men’s national soccer team arrived in Arizona to begin its World Cup quest.

Local perspective:

Fans lined the streets in Mesa to greet the team’s arrival in the desert.

"We couldn't even image in our dream, you know, like a Turkish national team coming to train in Arizona," said fan Fatih Ozonur.

Some fans were out for hours waiting for the team to arrive, waving flags, playing music and cheering. They said they wanted to bring a little bit of home to the players in Arizona.

"With our fans' passion and the team that we have, I think we have a chance in winning the World Cup," said fan Hakan Dalkilic.

"They're obviously going to win," said fan Inzi Calik.

By the numbers:

Around 100 fans across the Valley braved the heat to welcome the Turkish men’s national soccer team to the desert.

"The fact that we were able to see them this close with such an intimate audience, it's unbelievable. It’s like a dream," said fan Andrew Khubiar.

Between games, the team will rest and train in Mesa at the Arizona Athletic Grounds. The 275-acre complex is one of the largest sports facilities in North America, with more than two million visitors every year. Between players, coaches and family members, about 60 people will be moving between hotels and the training facilities during the team’s stay.

"We're very passionate fans. I mean, that's one thing I can say about everyone I know in this group. I mean, football is religion almost for us," said Khubiar.

What they're saying:

Hakan and Mirsat, who play soccer together in the state, said they have advice for the professional athletes as they prepare to practice in the Arizona sun.

"You have to hydrate. It's going to be hotter than Turkey because the weather is good there, but it's very hot here," said fans Hakan Dalkilic and Mirsat Nalbantoglu.

Big picture view:

Many fans, some of whom were born in Turkey, said they wanted to bring a little bit of home closer to the players as they prepare to compete on the world’s biggest stage.

"I just like a once in a lifetime chance like this doesn't happen much because I don't really go to Turkey that much. And they're coming to us. It's like in my blood, I'm Turkish, soccer's in my blood," said Hakan Dalkilic.

What's next:

Turkey opens World Cup play on June 13 against Australia and will also face the United States in group play. The Arizona Athletic Grounds will host a community welcome event for the team on June 8.