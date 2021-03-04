DPS: 1 dead, 1 critically injured in I-17 crash near New River
NEW RIVER, Ariz. - Authorities say one person is dead and another has critical injuries following a single-vehicle rollover crash along Interstate 17 early Thursday morning.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just before 4 a.m. on March 4 along northbound I-17 a milepost 232, south of New River.
"The vehicle rolled to northbound access road on its roof," a DPS official said.
One person was killed in the crash and another was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
