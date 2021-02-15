DPS: 1 dead in crash along I-10 near I-17 Split in Phoenix

Eastbound Interstate 10 has reopened near the I-17 Split in Phoenix following a fatal two-car crash, Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said on Feb. 15.

According to DPS, the crash happened along eastbound I-10 at the Salt River Bridge, east of 24th Street. A commercial box truck and pickup truck were involved in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Impairment was not a factor in the crash.

