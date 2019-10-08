DPS: 7 potential victims come forward after former trooper's arrest on sex, kidnapping and fraud allegations

article

The Department of Public Safety announced that seven potential victims have come forward following the arrest of a former trooper.

"Since the arrest of Tremaine Jackson on September 10, 2019, seven potential victims have come forward," DPS said in a statement.

Officials say the additional tips came in the week following Jackson's arrest, and detectives are following up with the potential victims.

Tremaine Jackson, 43, was arrested on multiple allegations of sexual abuse, kidnapping, and fraud, according to DPS. He worked for the department for 13 years.

Before his September arrest, Jackson had been placed on administrative leave after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a traffic stop in early June. Officials say Jackson is accused of targeting women who were driving home late at night.

Jackson is being held on $150,000 bail.

DPS encourages any other possible victims to contact detectives at 602-223-2389 or online.