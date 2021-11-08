Westbound US 60 at Mill Avenue reopens following fatal 3-vehicle crash in Tempe

A deadly three-vehicle crash closed the westbound U.S. 60 freeway in Tempe during the morning hours of Nov. 8.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at Priest Drive when the driver of a Kia Sorrento crashed head-on into the center wall. The vehicle then rolled over and part of its wreckage landed on a Tesla. A pickup truck then hit both vehicles.

A woman in her 70s who was riding as a passenger in the Kia was pronounced dead. The driver of the Kia has life-threatening injuries. Two other people suffered minor injuries.

"The westbound lane is blocked. One person has life-threatening injuries. There are several others injured as well. The westbound lanes are closed to allow emergency vehicles on scene," DPS spokesman Bart Graves said just before 1 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation urged drivers to exit the U.S. 60 at the Loop 101 or earlier to avoid backup from the closure.

By 2:30 p.m., U.S. 60 reopened at Mill Avenue, but ADOT said crews were "still picking up some of the closure" and to "please slow down near them."

No names have been released in this case.

