DPS identifies driver, victims in I-17 wrong-way crash

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials have released new details surrounding a wrong-way crash on the I-17 Monday night that tied up traffic and sent four people to the hospital.

According to DPS, troopers were alerted to a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-17 near Jefferson just after 9:30 p.m.. Minutes later, the wrong-way driver collided with three other vehicles.

According to a statement released by Raul Garcia Tuesday afternoon, the driver involved is a 40-year-old man who lives in Cave Creek. The man was driving a black Dodge sedan when the crash happened. As a result of the crash, the 40-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries, and may be hospitalized for an extended period of time.

As for the other victims, DPS officials two of them, a 20-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, were riding in a white GMC pickuip when the crash happened. The other two were identified as a 61-year-old Surprise man who was driving a white Dodge van, and a 19-year-old man who was driving a silver Mercedes sedan.

Two of the victims, according to DPS officials, suffered serious injuries. DPS officials did not release the name of the driver or the victims.