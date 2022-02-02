DPS trooper injured in crash on Loop 101 in Peoria

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper who was stopped on the side of the Loop 101 freeway in Peoria suffered minor injuries when a vehicle rear-ended his patrol car late Tuesday night.

The trooper was inside his patrol car on the right side of the freeway at Olive Avenue with another motorist when a vehicle hit the back of the trooper's car, DPS said on Feb. 1.

The trooper was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

It's unknown if the other drivers were hurt.

DPS said it is investigating possible impairment in connection to the crash.

Multiple lanes of the northbound 101 were closed at Olive, but they have since reopened.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.