Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
8
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Wind Advisory
from WED 8:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Central La Paz, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 8:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

DPS trooper injured in crash on Loop 101 in Peoria

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

DPS trooper injured in crash on Loop 101 in Peoria

PEORIA, Ariz. - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper who was stopped on the side of the Loop 101 freeway in Peoria suffered minor injuries when a vehicle rear-ended his patrol car late Tuesday night.

The trooper was inside his patrol car on the right side of the freeway at Olive Avenue with another motorist when a vehicle hit the back of the trooper's car, DPS said on Feb. 1.

The trooper was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

It's unknown if the other drivers were hurt.

DPS said it is investigating possible impairment in connection to the crash.

Multiple lanes of the northbound 101 were closed at Olive, but they have since reopened.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.