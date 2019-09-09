DPS: Wrong-way driver stopped after traveling over 30 miles on I-17 near New River

The Department of Public Safety is investigating after a wrong-way driver was stopped on Interstate 17 after traveling more than 30 miles.

The car was spotted heading southbound in the northbound lanes of I-17 near New River on Monday morning.

Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies and DPS troopers responded to the scene and were able to stop the driver using spike strips.

No injuries were reported.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested. The driver faces DUI charges. No names have been released in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.