Dr. Drew Pinsky tests positive for COVID-19

One of the most recognizable doctors in the nation and "FOX 11 Special Report" co-host Dr. Drew Pinsky has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced.

The famous doctor said he had been experiencing strong symptoms of the virus since Saturday, which happened to be the day after Christmas, and got his official test results on Tuesday.

His wife, Susan, provided an update on his Instagram page and said that she, along with their children, have tested negative.

"Thanks for checking in on me, I appreciate all the kind shoutouts," he said in an Instagram post.

Dr. Drew also said he "took a lot of good medications," to attack the virus In its early stages.

The 62-year-old is recovering at his Southern California home.

On Tuesday, California health officials announced they have extended a regional stay-at-home order indefinitely.

"I feel it much more in the last week than I did in the first ten months," said TMZ’s Harvey Levin who filled in for Dr. Drew on Tuesday night. "When you go outside now, it’s actually scary and I don’t remember it being that way. I knew it was an issue and obviously you take precautions, but it’s just downright scary right now."

Levin also added that his friend, who happens to be a doctor at a Los Angeles area hospital, told him that the surge has reached a point where healthcare provides will have to start rationing care.

Dr. Drew is expected to make a full recovery.

