Charges filed in deadly Goodyear crash after report cast doubt on his claim that steering locked up

Charges have been filed against a driver who said his pickup's steering locked up right before he hit a group of bicyclists in Goodyear a year ago.

Prosecutors in the city of Goodyear announced their decision to prosecute Pedro Quintana-Lujan weeks after a National Transportation Safety Board report cast doubt on the driver's claim. The report said testing on the truck found nothing wrong with the steering.

Quintana-Lujan initially was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangerment after the Feb. 25, 2023, crash on a Goodyear bridge. Two bicyclists were killed and 17 more injured.

Pedro Quintana-Lujan

The driver was later released while Goodyear police investigated further. Authorities said at the time that it appeared to be an accident, and in November the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced it would not pursue charges.

Quintana-Lujan is now accused of a number of offenses, including two counts of causing death by a moving violation and nine counts of causing serious physical injury by a moving violation — all misdemeanors. He faces up to 5 1/2 years if convicted of all the counts.

According to the NTSB report, the Arizona Department of Public Safety also found nothing wrong with the vehicle's steering.

Efforts to reach a lawyer who could comment on Quintana-Lujan’s behalf were not immediately successful. A Phoenix law office listed as his defense counsel in a municipal court document last month didn’t immediately respond to an after-hours phone message requesting comment Thursday night.

Husband of cyclist injured in crash weighs in

Meanwhile, those involved are thankful that Quintana-Lujan is charged with something.

"The thing that sticks out in my mind: the first impact on that bridge," said Herzog. "He did not stop for 600 feet, and probably only because he saw people stuck to his hood."

Herzog's wife, who started the cycling group in 2002, was hurt.

"She was hit by the sideview mirror in the back of her head. Induced a concussion, went over the handle bars, and landed on one of my best friend's back," said Herzog.

Herzog recounted the moment in November when they learned that charges would not be filed.

"It was a sad meeting, especially for the seriously injured that she was just gonna walk away and kick it back because she didn't think she could 100% convict," Herzog said.

According to Herzog, many in the group have gotten back on their bikes, and it has been healing.

With Goodyear prosecutors now filing a criminal complaint, Herzog said he is grateful for some accountability, but he is still frustrated.

"I personally commend the police, the media," said Herzog. "You guys have covered this for the last 13 months, and you've really help expose it."