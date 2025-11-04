Driver dies after truck collides with fence

The Brief A 62-year-old man from Fort Mohave died after his vehicle collided with a fence on Halloween. The driver, identified as Michael Trent Hughes, failed to yield to a stop sign, and speed appears to have been a contributing factor.



A 62-year-old man has died after he collided with a fence, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Halloween near the intersection of S. Dike Rd. and E. King St. in Mohave Valley.

Deputies responded to the scene to find the driver, identified as Michael Trent Hughes, of Fort Mohave, with serious injuries. He was taken to a Las Vegas hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators learned that Hughes had failed to yield to a stop sign. Speed also appeared to be a factor in the collision.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the crash location.