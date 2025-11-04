Driver fleeing at 120mph crashes at Phoenix airport: deputies

The Brief A driver attempting to flee a traffic stop crashed a vehicle traveling over 90 mph at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The high-speed pursuit, which reached speeds up to 120 mph, was called off by deputies shortly before the crash occurred. One occupant fled the scene on foot, and their current apprehension status is unknown; charges are pending for the driver.



A driver is accused of fleeing at speeds over 100 mph, before crashing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport over Halloween weekend.

What we know:

Around 1 a.m. on Nov. 2, a driver fled from Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies at speeds over 120 mph, who were conducting DUI enforcement over the holiday weekend.

The suspect drove through the airport to escape deputies, who were attempting a traffic stop. Due to the high speeds in a populated area, deputies ended the pursuit.

Shortly after, the vehicle lost control while traveling just over 90 mph. It crashed into barriers and then caught on fire.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Bodycam Video:

Body camera video shows the moment the deputy runs over to the people who were in the vehicle and places one in handcuffs, while the other lies in the roadway among the debris from the crash.

The deputy puts out the vehicle fire, as he remains next to an individual trapped inside the car.

That's when one of the men took off running.

CONTENT WARNING: The full body camera video below may be disturbing to some viewers.

What we don't know:

Other deputies were responding to the man who fled the scene, but it is unclear if he was apprehended.

The identities of the suspects were not released.

What's next:

All individuals involved are expected to make full recoveries.

Charges are pending for the driver, as they await the results of a toxicity report.