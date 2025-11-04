Driver fleeing at 120mph crashes at Phoenix airport: deputies
PHOENIX - A driver is accused of fleeing at speeds over 100 mph, before crashing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport over Halloween weekend.
What we know:
Around 1 a.m. on Nov. 2, a driver fled from Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies at speeds over 120 mph, who were conducting DUI enforcement over the holiday weekend.
The suspect drove through the airport to escape deputies, who were attempting a traffic stop. Due to the high speeds in a populated area, deputies ended the pursuit.
Shortly after, the vehicle lost control while traveling just over 90 mph. It crashed into barriers and then caught on fire.
Bodycam Video:
Body camera video shows the moment the deputy runs over to the people who were in the vehicle and places one in handcuffs, while the other lies in the roadway among the debris from the crash.
The deputy puts out the vehicle fire, as he remains next to an individual trapped inside the car.
That's when one of the men took off running.
CONTENT WARNING: The full body camera video below may be disturbing to some viewers.
What we don't know:
Other deputies were responding to the man who fled the scene, but it is unclear if he was apprehended.
The identities of the suspects were not released.
What's next:
All individuals involved are expected to make full recoveries.
Charges are pending for the driver, as they await the results of a toxicity report.
The Source: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office