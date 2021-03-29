Driver rescued from burning car by Phoenix Police officers

Phoenix Police officials released new video on March 29, showing the moment officers sprint to a burning car to save the driver.

In the video, one officer tried desperately to shatter the front window, and when that didn't work, another officer quickly grabs a fire extinguisher to get the man out. The officer then brings the man to the sidewalk, and immediately starts chest compressions.

The man was eventually resuscitated and is recovering in the hospital.

Phoenix Police officials posted the video on its Twitter page, saying "in situations where we don't have time to hesitate, our training kicks in."

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters