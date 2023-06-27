Drugs, guns and thousands of dollars seized from Glendale home, police say

A massive amount of illegal drugs were seized at a Glendale home on June 20, the police department said.

When a search warrant was served at a home near 51st and Maryland avenues, officers say they found a "huge amount of drugs" as well as cash and guns.

The following was found:

60,000 "M30" fentanyl pills

35 pounds of fentanyl

30,000 Xanax pills

13 pounds of methamphetamine

8 pounds of heroin

1.8 pounds of cocaine

$17,200

2 guns

Police say one person was arrested in connection to this incident. They haven't been named.

Glendale Police worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration on this case.

Area where the drug bust happened: