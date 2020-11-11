Ducey urges Arizona residents to take care amid coronavirus surge

With Arizona reporting a daily average of 1,900 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, Gov. Doug Ducey has urged residents to be careful amid the surging coronavirus outbreak.

Ducey, in a video posted Nov. 10, urged Arizona residents to wear face coverings, wash hands, practice social distancing and stay home when sick.

“Gatherings of families and friends from outside your household are no safer than going to the grocery store,” he said.

Ducey, a Republican, has not implemented a statewide masking requirement while many local governments in the state have done so. He announced no new virus prevention initiatives in the video posted on social media and his office’s website.

He cited past moves that included increasing testing and providing money to hospitals for protective gear, staffing and ventilators.

Ducey said he wants to protect public health “keep our economy safely open and moving, We know that both are important to the health and well-being of Arizonans.”

Advertisement

“I know it has been a long year and we all want to get back to normal. But that is not in the cards right now. Cases are spiking again across the country and we need to keep our guard up,” Ducey said.

On Nov. 11, Ducey issued an executive order extending the Enhanced Surveillance Advisory that requires hospitals, testing laboratories and other health care facilities to report detailed COVID-19 information.

“As we see cases spike around the country, containing the spread of COVID-19 remains our top priority and Arizona is on high alert going into the winter months,” Ducey said in a statement. “Extending this advisory will continue to provide the public health professionals at the Arizona Department of Health Services with the real-time information they need to make informed decisions and allocate critical resources while keeping the public informed.”

Arizona on Nov. 11 reported 2,030 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths. The previous day, the state department of health services reported 3,434 new COVID-19 cases, the most in one day since late July.

The state’s totals increased to 265,163 cases and 6,228 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona rose over the past two weeks from 1,026 new cases per day on Oct. 27 to 1,902 new cases per day on Tuesday.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Monitor your health daily

MAP: Worldwide interactive Coronavirus case data

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

CDC: How coronavirus spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

Arizona COVID-19 resources, FAQ: azdhs.gov/coronavirus

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

RELATED:

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.