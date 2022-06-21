1st dust storm of 2022 monsoon season hits parts of Phoenix area

The first big dust storm of the 2022 monsoon season prompted the National Weather Service in Phoenix to issue a Dust Advisory for parts of the state on June 21.

Video taken by SkyFOX during the late afternoon hours show a wall of dust near Sacaton. ADOT cameras also captured blowing dust conditions along Riggs Road, south of Phoenix.

Blowing dust later moved into the Ahwatukee, even reaching Sky Harbor Airport.

According to NWS officials, two areas of outflow boundaries, defined as a storm-scale or mesoscale boundary that separates thunderstorm-cooled air from the surrounding air that is similar in effect to a cold front, were spotted north of Coolidge and east of Queen Creek. The outflow boundary later made its way across Phoenix.

The Dust Advisory, which covers Maricopa and Pinal Counties, expired at 7:45 p.m.

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Satellite and radar image

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.

FOX Weather - Watch live