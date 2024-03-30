Expand / Collapse search
Dutch police detain suspect after hostage standoff ends peacefully in nightclub

By Chris Williams
Published  March 30, 2024 5:40am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Stations

Hostage situation in Dutch city of Ede, police Say

Roads were cornered off and homes evacuated during a hostage situation in Dutch city of Ede on Saturday, March 30. (Credit: @Ricksfotovideo via Storyful)

EDE, Netherlands - Dutch authorities have detained a man after he left a nightclub where hostages had been held. It brings a peaceful end to a tense, hours-long standoff.

"The last hostage has just been released. One person was arrested. We cannot give more information at the moment," police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter.

The man walked out of the club and was ordered by armed police to kneel with his hands on his head. He was then handcuffed before being led into a waiting police car.

Earlier, three young hostages left the Cafe Petticoat in the central town of Ede. A fourth person was released shortly before the suspect was arrested.

8b1564b5-

A man is arrested by members of the DSI special police forces after several people were taken hostages in a cafe in Ede, on March 30, 2024. (Photo by REMKO DE WAAL/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Heavily armed police and special arrest teams, some wearing masks, had gathered outside the popular club. Some 150 nearby homes were evacuated.

A motive has not been determined for the hostage-taking, but polie said there's no indication of terrorism.  

Before the latest developments, Ede Mayor René Verhulst called the standoff a "terrible situation for all these people. My concern and thoughts go out to them and their loved ones. I hope that the situation is now resolved quickly and safely."

Ede is a rural market town 85 kilometers (53 miles) southeast of Amsterdam. The municipality said that all shops in the center of the town would remain closed while the situation continued. Trains to and from the town's station also were halted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 