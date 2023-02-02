As Eagles fever sweeps the region, 2 West Chester shops have unique merchandise for the big game

West Chester’s Gay Street is always hopping, with plenty of great shops and places to eat. But, at Tish Boutique, they are stitching up a storm in support of the Birds.

The owners of Tish had been looking to team up with Murnane Monograms on some sort of project and the Eagles soaring success turned out to be a perfect fit.

"We just got together and, ‘Hey, if they win, let’s do this.’ They did and here we are. I had a hunch it was going to be popular," Amy Murnane, with Murnane Monograms, said.

Free personalized Eagles monogramming on kids gear, sweatshirts and tees for sale is offered. Or, people can bring in their own gear for a big Eagles monogram party. It’s all happening Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

"People are calling, ‘You’re having this embroidery event. I’m going to the Super Bowl. I want to represent the Eagles. Every day, I want to wear something,’" co-owner of Tish Boutique, Tonda DiPasquale explained.

The boutique was busy Thursday night, working on pre-orders and getting ready.

"It’s always nice to support locally. We have so many good friends that have become customers. This whole comradery of the Eagles and Philadelphia has been a lot of fun," co-owner of Tish Ashley Darlington stated.

West Chester resident Carrie Sayers says it’s important to support small businesses. She was in ordering her embroidered Eagles sweatshirt, which she can’t wait to wear. "I’m on the bandwagon. It’s awesome, but I like them whether they win or lose, but they are going all the way. It’s exciting!"