East Bay school board unanimously votes to rename Wilson Elementary after Michelle Obama

The West Contra Costa Unified School District school board unanimously voted Wednesday to rename a new school in El Cerrito after First Lady Michelle Obama.

Public schools all over the country took her name, but this is the first in the Bay Area.

"To go to a school named Michelle Obama,I think that's really special and more schools should do that," said Dawit Vazquez-Suomala, a student representative on the board.

In a September 2019 letter PTA president Maisha H. Cole asked to rename the Woodrow Wilson Elementary School to the Michelle Obama Elementary School. Three out of four students at Wilson Elementary are Latino or African American.

Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama laughs while signing copies of her new book 'Becoming' during a book signing event at a Barnes & Noble bookstore, November 30, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Advocates figured this was the perfect time for a name change because Wilson Elementary has been torn down to make way for a $36 million rebuild. When the new campus opens, Cole said she hoped students would be surrounded by a "positive attitude about what the future holds for them." For the past two years, Wilson's 400 students, plus teachers and staff, have been relocated to temporary portables at an El Cerrito site.

Cole added that Woodrow Wilson wasn't all bad, but she feels his name no longer reflect "who we are as a community."

Wilson was considered a progressive leader of his time, but he did disappoint many African Americans when he allowed some of his Cabinet members to segregate their departments.

In her eight years as First Lady, Obama championed education and opportunity.

"They all can recognize her, they know her initiatives: healthy eating, you can do it, and so she's so encouraging," Cole said.

The school will reopen next fall with its new name. It also features suites, rather than hallways and classrooms, that allows for collaboration between grades when needed.

Board member Mister Phillips said he wanted to see a huge picture of Michelle Obama in the lobby: "So students know even if that person doesn't look exactly like me, that person comes from the south side of Chicago, and from a place like I come from."

And as for whether the First Lady will pay a visit?

Cole said that's of course, what everyone is hoping for.

"This is an invitation, a shoutout, whoever can make it happen," Cole said.