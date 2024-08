The eastbound lanes on Loop 202 in Tempe are closed due to a crash on Monday night.

The closure began around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 19 at Scottsdale Road.

There's no word on how bad the crash was or what caused it.

There's no estimated time for the lanes to reopen.

Check AZ511.com for traffic updates.

Map of where the crash happened: