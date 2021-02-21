Eastbound Loop 202 reopens at Loop 101 in Tempe following serious crash

The eastbound Loop 202 has reopened at the Loop 101 after a crash caused serious injuries on Feb. 21, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

Officials say the incident began when multiple people were reported pushing a vehicle on the Loop 202 near Dobson Road.

A car then reportedly hit either the disabled vehicle or the people pushing it, officials say.

Multiple people were seriously injured, and the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety has shut down the freeway to investigate the crash.

The transition ramps from the northbound and southbound Loop 101 to the eastbound Loop 202 were also closed, but have now reopened as well.

