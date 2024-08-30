Elderly woman found dead inside El Mirage house fire

article

Crews responding to a house fire in El Mirage made a tragic discovery on Friday morning.

The fire happened just after 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 30 near Dysart and Cactus Roads.

El Mirage Police say officers were in the area on an unrelated call when they saw flames coming from a nearby home.

The officers forced the front door open but were unable to go inside because of heavy smoke and flames.

El Mirage firefighters responded to the home to extinguish the flames. While searching the home, firefighters found an elderly woman dead inside.

The victim was not identified.

"El Mirage PD detectives are on scene and will investigate the cause of the fire with El Mirage FD personnel and an arson investigator from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms," police said.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the El Mirage Police Department in a news release.

Map of where the fire happened