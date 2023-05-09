Elementary school student accused of bringing gun onto campus: Peoria PD

Officials with the Peoria Police Department say they are submitting several charges against a child who allegedly brought a gun onto school grounds.

The incident, according to a brief statement, happened during the morning hours of May 9. The child, only described as a fourth grade student, allegedly brought an unloaded firearm in their backpack onto the campus of Alta Loma Elementary School.

"We responded to conduct the investigation as school administrators were made aware of this incident," read a portion of the statement.

Officials say the charges that will be submitted include carrying a weapon on school grounds, as well as a minor carrying a firearm. Officials did not list a motive behind the incident.

Where the incident happened