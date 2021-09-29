Elizabeth Holmes trial: live updates as ex-Theranos lab director faces questions

article

Theranos’ former lab director is back on the witness stand for the third day Wednesday in the federal fraud case against former CEO Elizabeth Holmes.

Dr. Adam Rosendorff on Tuesday detailed working for Theranos and warning Holmes about failures with the company’s blood testing technology.

KTVU's Evan Sernoffsky is reporting from federal court in San Jose.

Under cross examination, the defense tried to shift the blame to Rosendorff for breakdowns inside the testing lab. The lab director is the responsible for testing accuracy and reliability under federal regulations.

Rosendorff is expected to finish testifying before another yet-to-be identified witness is scheduled take the stand.