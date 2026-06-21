Suspect electrocuted while tampering with Mesa utility substation, police say

The Brief Mesa police discovered a person electrocuted early Sunday morning after allegedly breaching a secure utility substation. First responders treated the unidentified suspect at the scene before rushing them to a local hospital.



A welfare check early Sunday morning led Mesa police to a person who had been electrocuted while allegedly tampering with a utility substation, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident began at 5 a.m. on June 21, when Mesa police officers were dispatched to the area of Elliot Road and Signal Butte Road to check on a report of a person in distress.

When officers and medical personnel arrived, they discovered a person had breached a secure Salt River Project (SRP) facility.

According to investigators, the suspect was actively tampering with the high-voltage equipment inside the substation when they were electrocuted. First responders treated the person at the scene before rushing them to a local hospital.

SRP reported no power outages resulting from the break-in.

What we don't know:

While utility infrastructure tampering has raised security concerns across the country in recent years, "at this time the motive is still unknown," said Detective Laura Cervantes with Mesa PD.

Police have not yet released the suspect's identity, age or medical condition, and it remains unclear what criminal charges may be under consideration.

What they're saying:

Police assured nearby residents that the surrounding neighborhood is safe and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

"The investigation is still ongoing," said Cervantes.