Phoenix bar brawl leaves man fighting for his life, Waymo car smashed

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The Brief A late-night brawl outside the Dubliner Irish Pub in north Phoenix left one man with life-threatening injuries and multiple adults in police custody on Sunday. A Waymo autonomous vehicle was damaged during the confrontation, resulting in a shattered windshield.



A late-night brawl outside an Irish pub in north Phoenix has left one man fighting for his life and several others in police custody, authorities said Sunday.

The June 21 incident, which remains under active investigation, also involved the damage of a Waymo autonomous vehicle.

The damaged windshield of a Waymo autonomous vehicle is seen following a late-night altercation in north Phoenix. (FOX 10)

What we know:

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to the Dubliner Irish Pub near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road at approximately 2:04 a.m. following reports of a fight. When police arrived at the scene, they quickly detained multiple adults.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to treat the injured. One man was taken to a local hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Phoenix Police Crime Scene Response Unit vans are parked at a taped-off shopping plaza near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. (FOX 10)

Dig deeper:

While investigators are still trying to piece together what sparked the violent confrontation, police confirmed that a Waymo self-driving vehicle became part of the crime scene. At some point during the brawl, a person was inside the Waymo, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

Footage captured at the scene Sunday morning showed a Phoenix police technician dusting a Waymo vehicle for fingerprints. The autonomous car suffered a shattered window during the incident.

A Phoenix police forensics technician takes notes while investigating the scene of a violent fight involving a Waymo. (FOX 10)

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the identities of those detained or the condition of the man who was hospitalized.

Map of the area: