Pregnant mom, infant killed after driver runs red light: Phoenix police
PHOENIX - A pregnant woman and her newborn infant have died following a two-vehicle collision in north Phoenix late Saturday night, authorities said.
What we know:
The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on June 20 near Loop 101 and 19th Avenue. According to police, a car carrying the woman entered the intersection against a red light and slammed into an oncoming vehicle traveling eastbound on Beardsley Road.
Paramedics rushed the woman, who was in critical condition, to a nearby hospital where doctors delivered her baby. Neither the mother nor the infant survived, authorities said.
The man driving the woman's car was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Dig deeper:
The driver of the second vehicle was not hurt and stayed at the scene to cooperate with investigators. Police said he showed no signs of intoxication.
What we don't know:
The identities of those involved have not yet been released as detectives continue to investigate the crash. We're still not sure if the alleged red-light runner will be charged with a crime.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Phoenix Police Department.