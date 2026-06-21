Pregnant mom, infant killed after driver runs red light: Phoenix police

The Brief A pregnant woman and her newborn infant died after a two-vehicle crash in north Phoenix late Saturday night. Police said a car ran a red light near Loop 101 and 19th Avenue, hitting an oncoming vehicle on Beardsley Road. The driver of the woman's car was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other driver was unhurt.



A pregnant woman and her newborn infant have died following a two-vehicle collision in north Phoenix late Saturday night, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on June 20 near Loop 101 and 19th Avenue. According to police, a car carrying the woman entered the intersection against a red light and slammed into an oncoming vehicle traveling eastbound on Beardsley Road.

Paramedics rushed the woman, who was in critical condition, to a nearby hospital where doctors delivered her baby. Neither the mother nor the infant survived, authorities said.

The man driving the woman's car was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Dig deeper:

The driver of the second vehicle was not hurt and stayed at the scene to cooperate with investigators. Police said he showed no signs of intoxication.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved have not yet been released as detectives continue to investigate the crash. We're still not sure if the alleged red-light runner will be charged with a crime.