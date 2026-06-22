Father mourns pregnant teen killed in crash after boyfriend allegedly runs red light

The Brief A 19-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn baby were killed in a collision with a truck Saturday night. The victim's father stated her boyfriend was driving and allegedly ran a red light. Phoenix Police are continuing to investigate the fatal crash near 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road.



A 19-year-old and her unborn baby were killed in a car crash, and now her family wants answers.

What they're saying:

David Potts describes his daughter Leila as someone who found joy in every situation, always smiling.

"She was amazing. I know everybody says that about their loved ones, but she was really my rock," Potts said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: David Potts

What we know:

Though only 19, Leila was pregnant with a boy she had named Vincent, who was due in August.

"She was so not ready. But she was so excited. I don't think she wanted anything more in her life," Potts said.

But on June 20, Leila and her unborn baby were killed when their car collided with a truck near 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road around 11:30 p.m. David says her boyfriend, the baby’s father, was driving her home from work when police believe he ran a red light.

"Anybody that goes through a red light that's been red for 13 seconds is driving recklessly," Potts said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: KNN

Dig deeper:

While David says Leila’s boyfriend is distraught over what happened, he believes this could have been prevented.

"I mean, I feel for him, obviously, I've just lost my child too, and my grandchild… And, I know, I do know that he is devastated," Potts said. "Regardless of how devastated he is for anybody, there has to be accountability. He has totaled three cars in two years. If it does turn out, through the investigation, that he was at fault, I think he needs to have that accountability."

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David Potts says what happened that night tore a bright light from his family's world.

"It's hard to believe that she's actually gone because it doesn't feel right," Potts said.

What you can do:

Friends have started a GoFundMe to help David, a single father and disabled veteran, with funeral expenses.

What's next:

Phoenix Police stated the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Map of the collision area.