Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

'Elvis' actress Shonka Dukureh, 44, found dead in her Nashville apartment

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Published 
Updated 6:12AM
Entertainment
FOX News
fafab175-eeff63c3-elvis article

Shonka Dukureh as Big Mama Thornton in Warner Bros. Pictures' drama "Elvis." (Credit: Warner Bros.)

"Elvis" actress Shonka Dukureh, who played Big Mama Thorton in the film, was found dead Thursday in a bedroom at her apartment in Nashville, police confirmed. She was 44. 

The Metro Nashville Police Department said there were no signs of foul play. Autopsy results are pending from the medical examiner.

Dukureh, a Fisk University graduate and Nashville singer, shared the apartment with her two young children, police said. One of the children found her unresponsive and went to the apartment of a neighbor, who called 911 shortly before 9:30 a.m., police said.

The "Elvis" actress had a theater degree from Fisk and graduated from Trevecca Nazarene with an education degree, WPLN-FM reported. 

In an interview with the station earlier this month, Dukureh revealed she’s been singing in Nashville churches since she was young and is known as one of the best in town. 

In addition, she revealed she taught second grade for a period of time and then worked with inner city youth through after-school and summer programs. 

Dukureh also shared the stage at Coachella this year with rapper Doja Cat. 

RELATED: Graceland celebrates 40th anniversary of opening to the public — here's a look at its history

"My deepest condolences to the family of Shonka Dukureh. Shonka graduated from @Fisk1866 and called Nashville home for many years," Nashville Mayor John Cooper tweeted.  

Davidson County in Tennessee also paid tribute to the late actress saying, "Her powerful voice and artistry will live on through her music, and we honor her memory on this sad day."

Get updates to this story on FOXNews.com.