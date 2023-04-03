Employee fired, arrested for allegedly urinating twice in city’s water supply

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
11
Red Flag Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
High Wind Warning
until TUE 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Warning
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Freeze Watch
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Wind and Dust Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from MON 2:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Dust Advisory
from MON 2:38 PM MST until MON 4:30 PM MST, Cochise County

Employee fired, arrested for allegedly urinating twice in city’s water supply

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 1:25PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team

Employee allegedly urinates twice in city's water supply

A worker was fired and arrested after being accused of urinating twice in the city's water supply in Louisiana. (Video courtesy of the Ascension Parish government, Louisiana)

A worker was fired after being accused of urinating twice in a water supply tank at a treatment plant in Donaldsonville, Louisiana. 

Surveillance video released by Ascension Parish officials appears to capture Michael Mastin in the act in the March 22 incident. 

In the footage, Mastin walks out of an office in the plant and appears to move the camera up so he isn't visible. He then walked behind the equipment and seems to relieve himself. 

Mastin walked back into the office but returned moments later to adjust the camera to its original position. 

RELATED: Wells Fargo exec fired, arrested for urinating on woman during flight

Employee-allegedly-urinates-in-water-supply.jpg

Image of a worker accused of urinating twice in the city's water supply in Donaldsonville, Louisiana. (Photo courtesy of Ascension Parish government in Louisiana)

An investigation was launched following the incident, according to a timeline from Ascension Parish officials. When Parish President Clint Cointment verified the incident was credible, officials reported it to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. 

The 57-year-old was fired and arrested by authorities. Mastin is charged with counts of contaminating water supplies and criminal damage to critical infrastructure, according to police. 

Mastin, a long-tenured employee at the facility, spoke to investigators but didn't give a reason for his alleged actions, The Advocate in Louisiana reported. 

"As Parish President, I am extremely disappointed, and I find this conduct disgusting and unacceptable. This type of behavior will never be tolerated in parish government," Cointment said in a statement. "Since the beginning of this administration we have held our parish employees accountable and this is no exception. I demand accountability on behalf of the public."

Ascension Parish officials noted that the public wasn't in danger, and water samples taken following the incident met safe water drinking requirements. 

The agency reported the incident to the district attorney’s office and federal and state authorities and said an investigation is ongoing. 

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.