Evacuations ordered for 70,000-acre Mescal Fire burning near Globe

A wildfire burning southeast of Globe has increased to 70,066 acres. It is 23% contained as of June 9.

Airtankers and helicopters were assisting more than 500 firefighters who continued to work the Mescal Fire about 12 miles (19 km) southeast of Globe.

Fire officials lifted evacuation orders for residents of the community of San Carlos and in the areas of Soda Canyon and Coyote Flats. But the community of East El Capitan was still on mandatory evacuation.

The following communities are in "SET" and should get prepared and alert for updates:

San Carlos High School Area (Coyote Flats)

Soda Canyon

Lower Peridot

Skill Center

Peridot South

T11 Ranch

Beverly Hills

El Capitan west of State Route 77

The following communities are in "GO" status and should evacuate:

El Capitan east of State Route 77

VIDEO: Mescal Fire update 10 a.m. June 7

"The fire is very visible at night as it moves down the north side of Hog Mountain. Firefighters have plans in place to prevent the fire from reaching Highway 70," stated the Southwest Incident Management Team in their latest update.

The Red Cross moved its evacuation shelter to High Desert Middle School in Globe.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A virtual community meeting will be broadcast live on the Mescal Fire Information Facebook page at 7 p.m. on June 7.

State Route 77 is closed between Winkelman and US Highway 70 due to smoke. The closure will also allow firefighters to travel and work safely in the area.

Officials said Highway 70 reopened on June 9.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Timeline of the Mescal Fire:

June 9

Governor Doug Ducey has issued Declarations of Emergency in response to the Mescal Fire, making $400,000 available for response efforts.

"The Declarations of Emergency will help make sure responders have the necessary resources for response and recovery – protecting people, pets & property," Ducey said in a tweet. "We will continue to work closely with local officials to ensure the needs of those communities are met."

June 8

The Mescal Fire has burned 66,913 acres and is 23% contained.

Fire officials lifted evacuation orders for residents of the community of San Carlos and in the areas of Soda Canyon and Coyote Flats. But the community of East El Capitan was still on mandatory evacuation.

June 7

The fire has grown to 52,887 acres and remains at 8% containment.

June 6

Evacuation orders have been issued for the Mescal Fire, a fast-spreading wildfire burning in Gila County.

The fire, which broke out on June 1, is burning 16 miles southeast of Globe and has destroyed an estimated 49,631 acres. It has been 8% contained as of June 6.

Residents in the El Capitan area east of State Route 77 are being asked to evacuate due to the approaching flames.

Helicopters and air tankers are being used to control the Mescal Fire, which has spread onto the San Carlos Apache Reservation.

An evacuation center, which was initially set up at Lee Kornegay School in Miami, Arizona, has been moved to High Desert Middle School, located on 4000 High Desert Drive in Globe.

