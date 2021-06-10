Gov. Ducey to visit area where crews are battling Telegraph, Mescal Fires

Gov. Doug Ducey on June 10 plans to visit south-central Arizona where crews supported by aircraft are working to keep two wildfires out of Globe and several other communities in Gila and Pinal counties.

Ducey planned to take an aerial tour of the two fires, be briefed by fire officials and visit a Red Cross shelter for evacuees before holding a press conference, his office said.

Ducey on Wednesday issued an emergency declaration for the two fires. The declaration will make up to $400,000 available for response efforts.

Crews increased containment of one called Telegraph fire burning near Superior and Miami to 40% of its perimeter as of Thursday. Containment of the so-called Mescal fire southeast of Globe was at 36% as of Thursday.

The Mescal fire has entered a mop-up stage but residents shouldn’t become complacent because embers could be blown over containment lines and start spot fires, fire management team David Shell said. "If it spots, we’re off to the races again."

Between them, the fires had burned at least 247 square miles (640 square kilometers).

In northern Arizona, a fire straddling U.S. 180 about 23 miles (37 kilometers) northwest of Flagstaff has grown to nearly 8 square miles (20 square kilometers) with no containment reported around its perimeter, officials said Thursday.

The highway, a major route to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, is closed because of the fire, which started Monday.

