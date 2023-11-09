Events, things to do in the Phoenix metro area: November 2023

Scroll down the list of events happening in the Phoenix metro area during the month of November. The dates are in descending order.

November 21

Glendale Glitters

"Glendale Glitters is a display of lights around Murphy Park in downtown Glendale and so much more! This year’s celebration includes the annual Hometown Christmas Parade, various performances at the Murphy Park Amphitheatre, our Movies by Moonlight series and LIBCON West at the Velma Teague Library."

Nov. 21 - Jan. 7

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

W. Glendale Ave., downtown Glendale

https://www.glendaleaz.com

November 18

Mesa Cars & Coffee

Nov. 18, 7 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Village Square at Dana Park

1836 S. Val Vista Dr., Mesa

https://www.mesacarsandcoffee.com

World of Illumination: Reindeer Road

"A merrily magical journey."

Nov. 18 - Dec. 31

Tuesday - Sunday, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Desert Diamond Casino

Tickets start at $39.99 for the whole car

https://www.worldofillumination.com

November 17

Desert Farm Lights

"Follow the wafting scent of freshly-baked gingerbread through a winter wonderland at Desert Farm Lights, the West Valley holiday light installation returning to Justice Brothers Ranch in Waddell. Happening Nov. 17 through Dec. 31, this year’s 8-acre event will feature a multitude of activations for all ages, including a horse-drawn hayride, DIY toy shop, a 90 ft. fun slide, holiday train ride, giant snow globes and much more."

Nov. 17 - Dec. 31

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

14629 W. Peoria Ave., Waddell

https://www.desertfarmlights.com

No Vet Left Behind Golf Tournament

"Proceeds will help provide Arizona veterans a safe, affordable place to call home and the resources and community support needed to build and maintain a stable future."

Nov. 17, 8 a.m.

Falcon Dunes Golf Course

15100 W. Northern Ave., Waddell

Registration for four players: $1,000

Registration includes: golf cart, greens fees, breakfast, lunch, on course beverages and swag bag

November 15

World of Illumination: Cosmic Sleighride

"Climb aboard your cosmic sleigh with your host Shiny the Star on a mystical holiday adventure that is out of this world at Cosmic Sleighride produced by World of Illumination. Shoot past the sun, race among the stars and pass through Kris Kringle’s celestial portal where toys prepare for launch. Orbit around a team of astro elves hoverboarding through the cosmos as you enter the stratosphere of Santa City, where all the holiday magic happens. Hold on to your seat — you’re in for one stellar ride."

Nov. 15 - Dec. 31

Tuesday - Sunday, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Tempe Diablo Stadium

Tickets start at $39.99 for the whole car

https://www.worldofillumination.com

November 12

lululemon 10K Tour

"The lululemon 10K Tour is a multi-city race series created for the community, by the community. Think: 10 whole kilometers of massive neighborhood love, all-out cheer stations, and post-race surprises."

$89 registration fee includes: "participant shirt, finisher medal, exclusive 10K training program and all the amazing pre- and post-race amenities including yoga, meditation and even a post-race treat."

Nov. 12, 7:30 a.m.

Scottsdale Civic Center

3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale

Register at https://lululemon10ktour.com/tour/10k-tour-scottsdale

Pup Festival

"Pup Festival will host a free dog event at the Arizona Boardwalk on Sunday, November 12, 2023 from 10am-3pm. Pup Festival expects thousands of people and their dogs and will feature dog races, photo ops, contests, dog gym, games, demos, pawdicures, adoptable pups, vendors, giveaways, prizes and more – benefiting AZ Humane Society. "

Nov. 12, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Arizona Boardwalk

9500 E. Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale

https://pupfestival.com

November 11

Arizona Derby Dames

"Come see hard hitting banked-track roller derby action from the Arizona Derby Dames! See the Schoolyard Scrappers take on the Doomsday Valkyries, followed by an exhibition bout from our Minor Assaults youth team."

Nov. 11, 5 p.m.

Hall of Dames

2517 W. McDowell Rd. #118, Phoenix

Admission: $15 pre-sales, $20 at the door, kids 10 & under: $10

https://arizonaderbydames.com

Dusk Market

"Join us at Dusk Market's fifth affair on 11/11 for a magical evening of shopping, entertainment, and enchanting experiences under the stars."

Nov. 11, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

901 N. Central Ave., Phoenix

Tickets start at $5

https://www.duskmarketphx.com

East Valley Veterans Parade

"The annual East Valley Veterans Parade, an East Valley tradition, is on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11 in Downtown Mesa. More than 100 parade entries are anticipated, along with aerial demonstrations of vintage aircraft. This year’s parade theme is "Vietnam Valor," honoring the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War and those that served."

Nov. 11, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Downtown Mesa

Near University Dr. & Center St.

https://evvp.org

Phoenix Pizza Festival

"From 11am-6pm (4pm on Sunday), festival goers can purchase and devour slices of pizza from about 20 of the best local pizza makers. Every vendor will offer an affordable slice option on their menu. Other festival highlights include: local craft beer from Huss Brewing, Bogle wines, live bands, lawn games, a kid's zone, and free Arizona sunshine."

Nov. 11 - 12

Margaret T. Hance Park

67 W. Culver St., Downtown Phoenix

Admission: $16

Tickets will not be available to purchase at the gate

Get tickets: https://www.phoenix.pizza

Phoenix Veterans Day Parade

"Started in 1997, the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade honors the contributions of our United States Veterans."

The parade begins at 11 a.m., heading south on Central Avenue from Montebello Drive to Camelback Road, turning east on Camelback Road to 7th Street, then turning south on 7th Street, ending at Indian School Road.

Nov. 11, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

https://honoringamericasveterans.org/2023-phoenix-veterans-day-parade

November 10

Dino’s Git Down Truck & Car Show

Nov. 10 - 11

State Farm Stadium

1 Cardinals Dr., Glendale

Free parking & admission

https://dinosgitdown.com/show-info-2023

Epic Food Truck Throwdown

"Family-friendly event featuring more than 50 food trucks, live music, and a Pirate-themed splash pad and playground for kids."

Nov. 11, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Peoria Sports Complex

16101 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria

Admission: $5; kids 12 & under are free

https://www.peoriasportscomplex.com

NiteFlite Golf Tournament

"The tournament features a unique five-person-per-group format with a modified best ball scramble scoring system, play with the pros holes, longest drive contests, closest to the pin contests, prizes for the top teams, and, of course, our charity caddies."

Nov. 10 - 11

https://www.saguaros.com/niteflite

Nitrocross

"At every round, the world’s best drivers are put to the test in a variety of environments as they battle for the prized Ken Block Championship Trophy. Each stop also showcases additional motorsport disciplines along with fun live entertainment to offer fans a full festival experience."

Nov. 10 - 11

Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park

20000 S. Maricopa Rd., Chandler

Admission starts at $25

https://www.nitrocrossracing.com

Pinner's Conference

"Pinners is two great events in one. It's a conference featuring 110+ creative and educational classes taught by the best presenters in the nation. And it's also a shopping event with 200 top shops providing beautiful options in the worlds of home DIY, crafts, cooking, self-improvement, photography, party planning, scrapbooking, holiday, beauty and fashion and all sorts of other great things. You don't have to be on Pinterest to come of course, but bring an adventurous spirit :) Because this is where it comes to life. And after you come, it'll be your new favorite event!"

Nov. 10 - 11

West World of Scottsdale

16601 N Pima Rd., Scottsdale

Admission starts at $12

Parking: $10

az.pinnersconference.com

Skate Westgate

"Kids & adults are invited to partake in a timeless holiday tradition – outdoor ice skating on our real ice rink! Make magical memories with your loved ones as you glide through an unforgettable winter wonderland. All skill levels are welcome, whether you’re performing pirouettes or strapping on skates for the first time."

Through Jan. 15

Tickets: $22, incl. skate rental

Fountain Park at Westgate Entertainment District

6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale

https://westgateaz.com/event/skate/2023-11-03

Veterans Day Bash

"All day long, veterans and active duty military personnel can receive a free entrée of choice from OBH’s regular menu. Festivities support Tunnel to Towers Tempe, a nonprofit organization founded in honor of Firefighter Stephen Siller, who lost his life in the line of duty on September 11, 2001, and all first responders and military heroes that have made the ultimate sacrifice."

Original Breakfast House

13623 N. 32nd St., Phoenix

https://originalbreakfasthouse.com

November 9

Art in the Park

"Art in the Park encourages residents to leave their mark on the City’s History by collaborating with artist Beth Nybeck to create a work of art for the new City Hall, leaving their mark on Mesa’s history. The sculpture, known as "Flip Side," will be an M-shaped wall containing more than 300 tiles. One side will have a black and white photograph of a person, while the flip side will have a message from that person on a colorful tile to showcase the community’s faces and voices. The new artwork will be unveiled at the grand opening next fall and will be on display for up to a year."

Nov. 9, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Whitman Park

1700 N. Grand, Mesa

https://www.mesaaz.gov

Catch a Crook Golf Tournament

"Help Silent Witness keep our community safe. Join us for a beautiful day in the sun as Silent Witness hosts it's annual Catch A Crook Golf Tournament."

Nov. 9, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Papago Golf Club

5595 E. Karsten Way, Phoenix

Click here to register

Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Nov. 9 - 12

Phoenix Country Club

2901 N. 7th St, Phoenix

Tickets start at $30

https://www.charlesschwabcupchampionship.com

November 5

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race

Nov. 5, 1 p.m.

Phoenix Raceway

125 S. Avondale Blvd., Avondale

https://www.phoenixraceway.com

November 4

Arizona Fall Festival

Nov. 4, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Margaret T. Hance Park

67 W. Culver St.

https://localfirstaz.com/fall-fest

Arizona Fashion Week

"Arizona Fashion Week runs for two weeks, October 22nd - November 5th, with our main runway shows taking place November 3rd, 4th, and 5th. Join us this season as we showcase new designers, brands, partners, and locations!"

Through Nov. 5

https://azfw2023.com

AAWL's Walk to Save Animals

Nov. 4, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Tempe Beach Park

https://aawl.org/events/2023-walk-save-animals

Día de los Muertos

"Día de Muertos returns to the Garden this fall, featuring an all-new immersive experience by Cultural Curator Ulrike Figueroa Vilchis of Mexico City. This year’s theme is La Catrina and is centered on the history and symbolism of the elegant skeleton figure. Guests will experience a mega community altar, a decorative and floral entry archway and a two-day celebration culminating in a festive procession. Enjoy delicious food, hands-on activities, dance, music and more during this weekend celebration."

Nov. 4 & 5, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Desert Botanical Garden

1201 N. Galvin Pkwy., Phoenix

General admission: $24.95 - $29.95

Children 3-17: $14.95 - $16.95

https://dbg.org

Esteban Live at the Orpheum Theatre

"Join Multi-Platinum and Eight-time Billboard chart topping guitarist Esteban and his band for a concert event to remember! Playing everything from "Bach to Rock", Esteban brings his passion and love for music back to Phoenix where he started his career more than 30 years ago. Be a part of the musical journey that has spanned generations and inspired millions."

Orpheum Theatre Phoenix

Nov. 4, 7 p.m.

203 W. Adams St.

Tickets start at $75

https://www.orpheumphx.com

Grand Avenue Festival

Nov. 4, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Historic Grand Avenue, Phoenix

Between Roosevelt & Van Buren streets

https://www.instagram.com/grandavefestphx

Night in the 40s Big Band Dance

"Swing the night away to the tunes of the Sonoran Swing Orchestra and the Uptown Angels. The event will transport you to the golden era of swing, taking place in the nostalgic ambiance of our museum hangar. Live music, free swing dancing lessons, B-17 photo ops, costume contest and more. Hosted by Arizona's Ron Hoon, Anchor of ‘FOX 10 AZAM.' Seating is limited. Purchase tickets at azcaf.org or call 480-924-1940

Nov. 4, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Commemorative Air Force Museum

2017 N. Greenfield Rd., Mesa

https://www.falconfieldairport.com

Phoenix Pagan Pride

"Come learn about your local Pagan community while having a great family day! There will be vendors and local artists, musicians, dancing, raffles, kids craft area, story telling, morning noon and evening rituals, and much more. Food trucks available on site, but you are welcome to bring a picnic lunch if you like."

Nov. 4, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Circle of Life

Steele Indian School Park

Free admission

https://www.facebook.com/events/1464540594353291

Polo Championships

Nov. 4

WestWorld of Scottsdale

16601 N. Pima Rd.

For tickets, call 480-423-1414

https://thepoloparty.com

Superstition Village Tiki Marketplace

Nov. 4, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Big Tin Cotton Gin

1572 W. Ocotillo Rd., Queen Creek

https://www.instagram.com/superstitionvillage

https://www.facebook.com/groups/superstitionvillage

November 3

Anthem Christmas tree arrival

Nov. 3, 6:30 a.m.

4250 W. Anthem Way

https://www.northphoenixoutlets.com

Canal Convergence

"Canal Convergence is an internationally recognized, free, 10-night public art event that takes over the Scottsdale Waterfront each November. This entirely outdoor, immersive event features large-scale, light-based artworks, as well as educational workshops, family-friendly activities, art tours, live music and dance performances, a beer and wine garden, food trucks, and more!"

Nov. 3 & 4, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Scottsdale Waterfront

Between Scottsdale Rd. & Goldwater Blvd.

https://canalconvergence.com

Dreamy Draw Music Festival

"The event will feature the sounds of the American West with over two dozen of the best artists today in alt-country, folk, Americana, roots and rock music. The festival's inaugural edition includes Arizona’s beloved Midland along with Luke Grimes, Margo Price, Lord Huron, Trampled by Turtles, Stephen Wilson, Hailey Whitters and more."

Nov. 3 & 4, 1 p.m.

Scottsdale Civic Center

Tickets start at $90

https://dreamydrawfest.com

First Friday Art Walk

When the event was launched in the mid-90s, it started with a handful of participants. Now, "it's a free, all-ages event that draws thousands of attendees spread out across dozens of city blocks and nearly 100 businesses… this event invites vendors, musicians, and artists of all varieties out into the streets (many of which are closed off to traffic) for an evening where the essence of downtown Phoenix’s arts and culture can be seen, felt, heard, and tasted throughout more than 70 galleries, venues, art-related spaces, and surrounding bars, restaurants and food trucks."