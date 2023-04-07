Easter events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: April 7-9

Here's a roundup of Easter meals, egg hunts celebrations and more happening in the Phoenix area this weekend.

Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas.

Easter events

Mesa

Free Easter Breakfast

"District 2 Councilmember Julie Spilsbury will be hosting a free Easter Breakfast for residents at Greenfield Park. The event will include a pancake breakfast, bounce house, petting zoo, arts and crafts plus an Easter egg hunt at 9 a.m."

April 8

8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Free

Greenfield Park

https://www.mesaaz.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/13660/1344

Easter Eggstravaganza

"Start your day strolling through the Downtown Mesa Farmers Market, filling your basket with farm-fresh Easter-goodies and egg-ceptional gifts.

Then, hippity-hoppity down the Main Street bunny trail to hunt for Easter eggs from Center St to Robson (*limit 12 eggs per child). Don't forget to stop in participating shops and restaurants for even more eggs and fun - look for the colorful balloons on their front doors!

Be sure to fuel up on the egg-cellent snacks including cotton candy, popcorn and juice. Kids of all ages can create egg-dorable Easter crafts at the Arts & Crafts station. There's so much to do throughout this eggstra-special day!"

April 8

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Free

Hunt begins near Inspire Farms near Hibbert and Main Street

https://downtownmesa.com/events/easter-eggstravaganza

Downtown Mesa’s Easter Eggstravaganza (Evolve PR)

Paradise Valley

Easter Egg Hunt at Paradise Valley United Methodist Church

"Can you help us find all 5,000 Easter Eggs hidden on our campus?

Kids will be split up into age groups, and we'll offer staggered start times so parents can get great photos of all their kids hunting for eggs! Be sure to gather by 10 AM so you don't miss out on the fun!

Food and specialty Easter themed drinks available for purchase from The Perk (our coffee shop). Enjoy our campus, sip on iced coffee on our patio, and join us for worship at 7, 9, or 10:30 am."

April 9

10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Free

Paradise Valley United Methodist Church

https://www.eventbrite.co/e/free-easter-egg-hunt-tickets-577636435127

Peoria

Annual Peoria Easter Festival and Free Movie Saturday

"Grab a blanket, chair and your family & friends and enjoy the FREE big screen movie under the stars featuring Yogi Bear!"

Features face painting, yard games, carnival games and more.

April 8

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Free

The Way Fellowship Church

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/annual-peoria-easter-festival-and-free-movie-sat-tickets-585894244457

Dolly Sanchez Easter Celebration

"Come enjoy the City of Peoria’s 47th Annual Dolly Sanchez Easter Celebration with festive entertainment and family-friendly activities at the Peoria Sports Complex! Held annually the Saturday before Easter, this event offers something for everyone. Cottontail Lane will offer a walking path of table stations on the stadium field that children can pass through with their Easter baskets to collect goodie-filled eggs, toys, trinkets, and crafts."

April 8

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Free

Peoria Sports Complex

https://www.peoriaaz.gov/government/departments/arts-culture/special-events/dolly-sanchez-easter-event

Phoenix

Bunny Bash

"Hop on over for the ultimate spring celebration at Desert Ridge Marketplace! Snap a free photo with some bunny special and enjoy an egg hunt, live entertainment by Funergy, crafts, giveaways and more throughout The District!"

April 7

4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Free

Desert Ridge Marketplace

https://shopdesertridge.com/event/bunny/

Free Family Easter Event

"Egg Hunt, Bounce House, Crafts, Cookie Decorating, Continental Breakfast and more!"

April 9

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Free

Our Saviour's Lutheran Chuch

http://www.oslconline.org/special-events.html

Scottsdale

All-You-Can-Eat Easter Brunch with Egg Hunt

"Join us on Sunday, April 9th from 10am to 3pm for an all-you-can-eat Easter celebration! We will have an Easter egg hunt in Bennie's Court and the Easter Bunny will be there for photos. There are three seatings: 10AM, 12PM, and 3PM."

April 9

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

$113 adults / $57 kids ages 6-12 / 5 and under free

Scottsdale Resort and Spa

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/all-you-can-eat-easter-brunch-with-egg-hunt-tickets-590380001477

Bunnanza

"Celebrate spring with a Western flair at the Bunnanza, hosted in the newly renovated Scottsdale Civic Center! The free event features fun for all ages -- including live country music, entertainment, egg hunts, interactive booths, food vendors, a mimosa garden and more."

April 8

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Free

Scottsdale Civic Center

https://www.scottsdaleaz.gov/events/Bunnanza_s_p31795?EventMode=View&EventOccurrence=0

Easter at the Farm

"Enjoy Easter Saturday at Hunkapi Farms! This family event will include an egg hunt for children under 9 and an egg toss tournament (don't forget to wear clothes you don't mind getting a little yolkey!). Guests will get to meet Hunkapi's farm animals and even feed them!"

April 8

10:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Adults free, $20 per child

Hunkapi Farms

https://www.hunkapi.org/easter-at-the-farm/

Easter at Hunkapi Farms. (Evolve PR)

Hide and Peep

"Get egg-cited! You're invited to our Hide & Peep Scavenger Hunt. Search for colorful eggs hidden throughout The Quarter to unlock the secret location to a bag full of treats!

After the egg hunt, kids can dance to music and visit our artists for face painting and some balloon-twisting fun!"

April 8

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

$5 to secure a bag for the egg hunt, attendance is free

Scottsdale Quarter

https://www.experiencescottsdale.com/event/hide-%26-peep/368632/

Great Egg Hunt and Family Fair

"Don’t miss 2 Easter Egg Hunts and professional photos with the Easter Bunny! Enjoy interactive stage entertainment, bounce houses, face painting, Easter crafts, coloring contests, music, games, and tons of prizes!"

April 8

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Free

Arizona Boardwalk

https://www.azboardwalk.com/event/great-egg-hunt-and-family-fair/

Other events

Glendale

Monster Energy Supercross

"Supercross FanFest, an event within itself returns to Arizona, the expansive outside footprint features first and foremost, unprecedented access to the sport’s biggest stars with an up-close and intimate view of their race bikes and team rigs. For the seventh year, the BMX Triple Challenge will return as a marquee event within FanFest and will feature some of the best BMX Freestyle riders in the world."