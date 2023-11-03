Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Nov. 3 - 5
The fall weather is here and there's plenty to do in the Phoenix-metro area this weekend, including Día de los Muertos, NASCAR, art walks, festivals, and more!
Avondale
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race
- Nov. 5, 1 p.m.
- Phoenix Raceway
- 125 S. Avondale Blvd.
- https://www.phoenixraceway.com
Mesa
Night in the 40s Big Band Dance
"Swing the night away to the tunes of the Sonoran Swing Orchestra and the Uptown Angels. The event will transport you to the golden era of swing, taking place in the nostalgic ambiance of our museum hangar. Live music, free swing dancing lessons, B-17 photo ops, costume contest and more. Hosted by Arizona's Ron Hoon, Anchor of ‘FOX 10 AZAM.' Seating is limited. Purchase tickets at azcaf.org or call 480-924-1940
- Nov. 4, 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Commemorative Air Force Museum
- 2017 N. Greenfield Rd.
- https://www.falconfieldairport.com
Phoenix
Anthem Christmas tree arrival
- Nov. 3, 6:30 a.m.
- 4250 W. Anthem Way
- https://www.northphoenixoutlets.com
Arizona Fall Festival
- Nov. 4, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Margaret T. Hance Park
- 67 W. Culver St.
- https://localfirstaz.com/fall-fest
Arizona Fashion Week
"Arizona Fashion Week runs for two weeks, October 22nd - November 5th, with our main runway shows taking place November 3rd, 4th, and 5th. Join us this season as we showcase new designers, brands, partners, and locations!"
- Through Nov. 5
- https://azfw2023.com
Día de los Muertos
"Día de Muertos returns to the Garden this fall, featuring an all-new immersive experience by Cultural Curator Ulrike Figueroa Vilchis of Mexico City. This year’s theme is La Catrina and is centered on the history and symbolism of the elegant skeleton figure. Guests will experience a mega community altar, a decorative and floral entry archway and a two-day celebration culminating in a festive procession. Enjoy delicious food, hands-on activities, dance, music and more during this weekend celebration."
- Nov. 4 & 5, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Desert Botanical Garden
- 1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.
- General admission: $24.95 - $29.95
- Children 3-17: $14.95 - $16.95
- https://dbg.org
Esteban Live at the Orpheum Theatre
"Join Multi-Platinum and Eight-time Billboard chart topping guitarist Esteban and his band for a concert event to remember! Playing everything from "Bach to Rock", Esteban brings his passion and love for music back to Phoenix where he started his career more than 30 years ago. Be a part of the musical journey that has spanned generations and inspired millions."
- Orpheum Theatre Phoenix
- Nov. 4, 7 p.m.
- 203 W. Adams St.
- Tickets start at $75
- https://www.orpheumphx.com
First Friday Art Walk
When the event was launched in the mid-90s, it started with a handful of participants. Now, "it's a free, all-ages event that draws thousands of attendees spread out across dozens of city blocks and nearly 100 businesses… this event invites vendors, musicians, and artists of all varieties out into the streets (many of which are closed off to traffic) for an evening where the essence of downtown Phoenix’s arts and culture can be seen, felt, heard, and tasted throughout more than 70 galleries, venues, art-related spaces, and surrounding bars, restaurants and food trucks."
Grand Avenue Festival
- Nov. 4, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Historic Grand Avenue - between Roosevelt & Van Buren streets
- https://www.instagram.com/grandavefestphx
Phoenix Pagan Pride
"Come learn about your local Pagan community while having a great family day! There will be vendors and local artists, musicians, dancing, raffles, kids craft area, story telling, morning noon and evening rituals, and much more. Food trucks available on site, but you are welcome to bring a picnic lunch if you like."
- Nov. 4, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Circle of Life
- Steele Indian School Park
- Free admission
- https://www.facebook.com/events/1464540594353291
Scottsdale
Canal Convergence
"Canal Convergence is an internationally recognized, free, 10-night public art event that takes over the Scottsdale Waterfront each November. This entirely outdoor, immersive event features large-scale, light-based artworks, as well as educational workshops, family-friendly activities, art tours, live music and dance performances, a beer and wine garden, food trucks, and more!"
- Nov. 3 & 4, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Scottsdale Waterfront
- Between Scottsdale Rd. & Goldwater Blvd.
- https://canalconvergence.com
Dreamy Draw Music Festival
"The event will feature the sounds of the American West with over two dozen of the best artists today in alt-country, folk, Americana, roots and rock music. The festival's inaugural edition includes Arizona’s beloved Midland along with Luke Grimes, Margo Price, Lord Huron, Trampled by Turtles, Stephen Wilson, Hailey Whitters and more."
- Nov. 3 & 4, 1 p.m.
- Scottsdale Civic Center
- Tickets start at $90
- https://dreamydrawfest.com
Polo Championships
- Nov. 4
- WestWorld of Scottsdale
- 16601 N. Pima Rd.
- For tickets, call 480-423-1414
- https://thepoloparty.com
Tempe
AAWL's Walk to Save Animals
- Nov. 4, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Tempe Beach Park
- https://aawl.org/events/2023-walk-save-animals
Queen Creek
Superstition Village Tiki Marketplace
- Nov. 4, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Big Tin Cotton Gin
- 1572 W. Ocotillo Rd., Queen Creek
- https://www.instagram.com/superstitionvillage
- https://www.facebook.com/groups/superstitionvillage