Ex-CBP officer sentenced to prison; latest on deadly Northern Arizona crash | Nightly Roundup

article

From the latest on a fiery crash involving multiple vehicles in Northern Arizona to what an ex-CBP officer did that led to him being sentenced to a decades-long prison sentence, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, March 14, 2025.

1. Deadly crash along northern Arizona highway

Featured article

2. Man sentenced to prison in connection with brutal Phoenix murder

Featured article

3. Missing West Valley hiker found safe

Featured article

4. Special elections announced for Raúl Grijalva's Congressional seat

Featured article

5. Ex-CBP officer sentenced following kidnapping, sexual assault incident

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight