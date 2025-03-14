Ex-CBP officer sentenced to prison; latest on deadly Northern Arizona crash | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From the latest on a fiery crash involving multiple vehicles in Northern Arizona to what an ex-CBP officer did that led to him being sentenced to a decades-long prison sentence, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, March 14, 2025.
1. Deadly crash along northern Arizona highway
Featured
Three people killed in crash on Interstate 40 during heavy snowstorm in the high country.
2. Man sentenced to prison in connection with brutal Phoenix murder
Featured
Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say 22-year-old Manuel Carrasco Calderon has been sentenced to prison, followed by supervised probation when he gets out, in connection with the brutal murder of a gay Phoenix man in late 2023.
3. Missing West Valley hiker found safe
Featured
Luke Wuennenberg, a 20-year-old Peoria man who went for a hike last weekend and disappeared, was found safe, police said.
4. Special elections announced for Raúl Grijalva's Congressional seat
Featured
We now have the timeline on when a person will be selected to serve out the remainder of late Congressman Raúl Grijalva's term.
5. Ex-CBP officer sentenced following kidnapping, sexual assault incident
Featured
30-year-old Aaron Thomas Mitchell was found guilty in 2024 of kidnapping a teen girl while identifying himself as a law enforcement officer. Prosecutors said the teen was later taken to Mitchell's apartment and sexually assaulted.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Featured
More rain and snow is expected in Arizona amid the latest winter storm.