Expand / Collapse search

Ex-CBP officer sentenced to prison; latest on deadly Northern Arizona crash | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  March 14, 2025 6:48pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From the latest on a fiery crash involving multiple vehicles in Northern Arizona to what an ex-CBP officer did that led to him being sentenced to a decades-long prison sentence, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, March 14, 2025.

1. Deadly crash along northern Arizona highway

Featured

Crash on Interstate 40 leaves 2 dead near Williams: DPS
article

Crash on Interstate 40 leaves 2 dead near Williams: DPS

Three people killed in crash on Interstate 40 during heavy snowstorm in the high country.

2. Man sentenced to prison in connection with brutal Phoenix murder

Featured

Man sentenced in connection with gay Phoenix man's murder: MCAO
article

Man sentenced in connection with gay Phoenix man's murder: MCAO

Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say 22-year-old Manuel Carrasco Calderon has been sentenced to prison, followed by supervised probation when he gets out, in connection with the brutal murder of a gay Phoenix man in late 2023.

3. Missing West Valley hiker found safe

Featured

Luke Wuennenberg: Missing Peoria hiker found safe
article

Luke Wuennenberg: Missing Peoria hiker found safe

Luke Wuennenberg, a 20-year-old Peoria man who went for a hike last weekend and disappeared, was found safe, police said.

4. Special elections announced for Raúl Grijalva's Congressional seat

Featured

Raúl Grijalva: Special election dates announced for late congressman's seat
article

Raúl Grijalva: Special election dates announced for late congressman's seat

We now have the timeline on when a person will be selected to serve out the remainder of late Congressman Raúl Grijalva's term.

5. Ex-CBP officer sentenced following kidnapping, sexual assault incident

Featured

Ex-CBP officer sentenced to decades behind bars for sexually assaulting teen girl: DOJ
article

Ex-CBP officer sentenced to decades behind bars for sexually assaulting teen girl: DOJ

30-year-old Aaron Thomas Mitchell was found guilty in 2024 of kidnapping a teen girl while identifying himself as a law enforcement officer. Prosecutors said the teen was later taken to Mitchell's apartment and sexually assaulted.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Featured

Arizona weather forecast: More rain, snow expected across the state
article

Arizona weather forecast: More rain, snow expected across the state

More rain and snow is expected in Arizona amid the latest winter storm.

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNewsAlerts